A former Spring Hill ISD employee was arrested this week on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Joseph Aaron Schaetz, 27, was booked on the charge Wednesday into the Smith County Jail in Tyler. He was released the same day on $75,000 bond.
Online solicitation of a minor is a felony. Under Texas law, the offense occurs if a person older than 17 uses the internet, email, a text message or other electronic message service to communicate with a minor in a sexually explicit manner, to distribute sexually explicit material to a minor or to try to “solicit” a minor to perform a sexual act.
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said Schaetz was employed by the district just less than a month. She said he was hired Aug. 2 and resigned effective Wednesday.
“Based on information received from law enforcement, any legal issues concerning Mr. Schaetz are not related to Spring Hill ISD,” Robinson said.
She did not provide information on what position Schaetz held in the district.
Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson said the incident in which Schaetz is accused happened in his county and that the Panola County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.
“The victim is a student in one of the schools in Panola County," Davidson said. “The investigation is continuing to see if there are other victims.”
Davidson wanted to be clear that adults have a “responsibility to do what is right” when children are involved.
“She was solicited; she was not the solicitor,” he said of the victim. “She did not ask for this.”
He also said if there are other victims, he hopes they come forward.
“I encourage that if anyone has information, talk to the sheriff’s office,” he said.