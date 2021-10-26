A former Carthage teacher accused of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship with a student is set for a bench trial next year in Gregg County.
Lauren Nolan, 27, of Longview was indicted in Gregg County on the charges Oct. 7, 2020. Her case is set for a bench trial Feb. 9, 2022, in the 124th District Court. Nolan waived her right to a jury trial on Oct. 15. The case will be heard by Judge Alfonso Charles if not settled before the trial date.
According to the indictments, Nolan was a Carthage High School employee when she shared a video of herself “exposing her breasts and genital area” to a student at Carthage Junior High in March 2018.
A Panola County grand jury in 2018 also indicted Nolan on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. A trial date is set for Nov. 15.
According to the indictment, while she was Carthage ISD employee, Nolan is accused of having sexually explicit communication with a student by “stripping while on FaceTime” with the intent to commit sexual assault in March 2018.
Nolan was placed on paid administrative leave before submitting her resignation from Carthage ISD in 2018.
Her attorney filed a motion in April to not have the Panola County case brought up to the Gregg County jury during trial.