Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general Joe Jaworski are scheduled to stop Saturday in Longview to speak about voting rights.
Former Democratic Women of East Texas President and member Mary Lou Tevebaugh said the Powered By People organization reached out to her about having the event in Longview.
Powered By People organizes volunteers to get eligible Texas voters registered. The group has been traveling to cities around the state.
The Longview event is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Teague Park amphitheater. Music is scheduled before O’Rourke and Jaworski speak.
Longview Councilman Wray Wade and Councilwoman Nona Snoddy also are set to attend.
“When (O’Rourke) gets here, he’ll be speaking, and his focus is on registering people to vote and making sure everyone does vote,” she said. “The ability to vote is somewhat under attack in this state and the nation, and the focus is preserving that right.”
She said the event is free and open to the public, and attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair.
“We want to get people excited about voting,” she said. “(O’Rourke is) making these stops across the state getting people keyed in on the need to register to vote and registered at the event.”
Tevebaugh said the event is non-partisan, with people from all political parties invited.
“To me, it doesn’t matter how you vote, it’s that you do vote, and the more people that do vote, the better we are as a democracy,” she said. “It’s exciting that Longview gets to host this; we’re the only city in Congressional District 1 hosting this event. I think it’s a nice honor we were selected.”
O’Rourke stopped in Longview multiple times in 2018 during his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.