White Oak ISD is seeking a new superintendent following Brian Gray's resignation late last year.
Prior to his 3-year tenure with White Oak, Gray served as superintendent at Harleton ISD. He made the move because "it was just a great opportunity at the time and White Oak's an outstanding school district."
Just as Gray was getting his footing with the school, attending local sports games and events, disaster struck when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"It seems like so long ago and it seems like yesterday at the same time," Gray said. "It was interesting for me in that I get to work, go to some games and then next week we shut down for COVID."
The pandemic threw a curveball at him that no educator was expecting or knew how to handle. Still, he believes the district handled the situation well by looking at everything it could during that time to keep students safe and educated. He said he's proud of the efforts that were made and students battled and came out of a difficult time.
"All the work of doing asynchronous learning and all those trials and tribulations and coming out the other side of that- that was just very gratifying for me."
Having been in education for 33 years, Gray has overseen numerous projects and at an array of school districts and his time with White Oak was no different. While there, the district built an early childhood center for prekindergarten students, developed infrastructure for new facilities and started an array of career and technology education (CTE) programs, he said.
The CTE programs cover topics outside of the core curriculum that are typically job-based or skill-based programs. The classes give students a skillset that prepares them for the job force, he said.
Some of CTE programs developed under Gray's tenure include: a fire academy in partnership with Kilgore College and the White Oak Fire Department where students can become certified firefighters; a print shop that incorporates digital graphics and design elements where students can graduate with an Adobe certification; and a medical arts program where students can graduate as a certified nursing assistant. The school is also in the process of renovating the print shop to include a retail space for all the students work someday, he said.
"We wanted to develop the most well-rounded educational experience as possible," he said.
Gray said his longtime service in education was the driving force for his departure and he was ready to retire. Nonetheless, he views his experience with White Oak as great time.
The Board of Trustees is now set to vote on hiring a new superintendent.
Last Wednesday the district named the lone finalist for the position, Dr. William Paul. According to information from the district, Gray resigned Dec. 31 and interim superintendent Mike Morrison started the next day.
The district has to wait 21 days from when it announced Paul as the finalist before he can be hired, Morrison said. The school board is scheduled to have a meeting March 23 to vote on whether to hire Paul, he added.
According to Morrison, Paul is the current superintendent of Windthorst ISD and is a doctor.