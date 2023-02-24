Members of the Foster Middle School choir performed songs and hymns Thursday evening as part of a Black History Month event at the Longview Public Library.
The performance demonstrated "how music and song is woven into the rich timeline of Black history," according to the library.
The library also has Black History Month exhibits on display through February.
One exhibit is titled "A Momentous History," with "photos and fact snapshots about key figures and moments within American Black history and culture."
A second exhibit showcases the library's genealogy and local history materials related to Black history and families within Longview, East Texas and surrounding cities and states.
In addition, a book display table has rotating selections of novels and stories written by Black authors.
The library is at 222 W. Cotton St. For information on hours and more, go to longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .