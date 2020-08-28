A student at Foster Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Longview ISD's student total of COVID-19 cases to 10.
There were 16 staff members in the district with COVID-19, as of Wednesday.
The Foster student was last on campus Tuesday and tested positive Thursday, which is when the district was notified.
According to the district, the student passed the routine screening Tuesday and wore a mask on campus.
The student has a sibling who attends the Early Graduation High School virtually, who also will stay home to quarantine.
School districts are required to notify everyone on a campus when a student or staff members tests positive for COVID-19. According to the district, it will notify staff and parents of students who may have been in contact with the student on campus.
The district said all areas with which the student had contact will be cleaned and sanitized.