Russian President Vladimir Putin is plenty mad at the United States for crippling sanctions and for funneling billions of dollars in military arms to thwart his war in Ukraine. So while his generals are planning new attacks to salvage some semblance of victory, Putin also is plotting to exact his revenge on America.
Putin’s threats of nuclear options shouldn’t be dismissed, but his real goal is to destabilize the U.S. with more interference in our national elections, according to an analysis by Julia Davis in the Daily Beast.
Although the Associated Press reports that “it is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use,” Russian state media agree that Donald Trump remains Moscow’s candidate of choice, Davis reported.
And Russia’s propaganda apparatus isn’t hiding their intentions.
“The time is coming to again help out partner Trump,” Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov recently declared on his television show.
“We’re trying to feel our way, figuring out the first steps. What can we do in 2023, 2024?” said Malak Dudakov, a Russian political scientist specializing in the U.S.
Dudakov suggested that plans will be finalized after the war is over and frosty relations between the U.S. and Russia start to warm up.
“When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” Dudapov noted. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump — before he announced he’s running for president — to some future summit in liberated Mariupol,” he added.
This has to be the most idiotic statement ever uttered by any political analyst. If this is indicative of Russia’s thinking about future relations between the two superpowers, they better start tuning in international media and listen to the total outrage over this brutal invasion. This may not be a permanent breach, but this more likely is the start of another cold war that will last decades.
This analysis was written about two months into the war, and probably based on the Kremlin’s assessment of an easy victory. But it also was about the time Russian troops were forced to withdraw from the Kiev region. Mariupol was under incessant bombing and eventually fell. But what was the great prize for taking an utterly destroyed city?
Liberated, my foot!
And the idea of Russian sympathizer Trump going to Mariupol would be the kiss of death for any hope to run in 2024. It would be like dancing on the graves of the tens of thousands of innocent men, women and children massacred by Russian bombs and bullets.
So what makes this kind of thinking prevalent in Russia?
First, there’s the weak response to Russia’s invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. Sure, we slapped sanctions on Russia for this and also backed so-called separatists in eastern Ukraine who were actually Russian soldiers. Those actions, however, did little to halt Putin’s territorial ambitions.
I blame this failure on the Obama administration that was hoping to reset relations with the former Soviet Union as a counter to the growing menace of Red China. History should have taught us that Russia’s oligarchs have only contempt for Western democratic values, although they love to indulge in Western decadence.
Another reason, of course, is Russia’s long-standing relationship with Trump. Time and again they have come to his financial rescue when his over-extended real estate empire faced another bankruptcy.
How so? One of their preferred tactics not only benefitted Trump, but allowed oligarchs to launder money from their criminal enterprises. Russians or their straw parties would buy condo units in his properties, hold them for a year or so, then sell them to obtain clean cash. It didn’t matter how much they paid for the units or even if they were sold at a loss, the money was free to spend or invest in the west.
These transactions are public knowledge. What we don’t know are the sweetheart deals Trump made with Russians behind closed doors.
What else accounts for his fawning over Putin when they met at summits.
My thanks go to Jerry Matlock whose letter in the News-Journal explained that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference resulted in “37 indictments, seven guilty pleas or convictions and compelling evidence that Trump obstructed justice on multiple occasions.”
For naysayers who deny this fact, open your eyes and remove the blinders.