Editor’s note: This is the third and final part of a series about the state of foster care in East Texas.
Mark Moland says a family will forever be changed once it opens its doors to a foster child, and he should know.
The LeTourneau University associate professor was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard and living in Manassas, Virginia, with his wife when they learned that after having three daughters they could no longer have children.
They, however, wanted more and thought they would love to adopt. So, they began to pray about it.
They decided to attend an open house about fostering and went through the yearlong process to get licensed as foster parents.
“We went through this whole process in faith, believing that there was going to eventually be a boy that we'd be able to adopt,” Moland said. “Our first foster case occurred on a snow day on St. Patrick's Day in 2014.”
Shana Moland, who her husband said does not like to drive in any kind of weather or in traffic, drove through a snowstorm to downtown Washington D.C. to pick up the little girl who stayed with them a month before she was placed with family.
Then, they got another call. Hoping for a boy, twin 13-month-old girls were placed with the Molands. The girls were eventually transferred to a foster family who had two of their siblings.
On Aug. 2, 2014, the family received a phone call that a little boy who had been dropped off under the Safe Haven Act was at a Manassas hospital.
“They asked if we would be willing to foster to adopt him,” Moland said. “Josiah came into our life that morning at just 12 hours old. We were able to adopt him 972 days later.”
Sharing the message
Opening their home to fostering and then adoption led the family on a path to become more involved in helping children and providing support to other foster families.
Shana Moland got involved with Legacy House — which provides clothing and other items needed for children in foster care — in Henderson, serves as a court-appointed special advocate and works with the Rusk County fostering community. Mark Moland, who is a faculty advisor, worked with student Matthew Strong on a research project titled “Towards a stronger child welfare system: The pandemic’s impact on foster families.”
Moland and Strong referenced data from national nonprofit iFoster in the project that shows more than 28,000 children were in foster care at some point this past year in Texas and that the state had, 10,885 licensed foster homes.
Mark Moland said his family got help from their church and community support, which he said is necessary to encourage and maintain foster families.
On the flip side, many foster families can feel isolated because the situation makes people around them feel uncomfortable, he said.
“We had some people who said frankly they were afraid to see us coming, not because they're afraid of us but because it was so overwhelming,” he said. “With these kids, and particularly the twin girls with experiences they had, they had a lot of little behaviors and stuff that we needed to kind of address and lead them through.”
The Molands are able to use donated clothes and help from others to provide for foster children and families as well as to advocate for them.
Places like Legacy House assist with physical needs but also help to form a network of connections for foster families, which Mark Moland said is essential.
“Connections are the number one thing that sustains foster families that we have found in our research,” he said. “Fifty percent of all people who quit fostering say it’s because they felt alone and isolated and didn’t have any support.”
Support, advocates and resources are needed to tackle one of the child welfare system’s biggest crises: children without placement.
Children without placement
The state tracks the number of children without placement (CWOP) who are in the system and in September released a report singularly focused on the subsection of youth.
At the time of the report, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services showed 169 children in the state who had to receive some sort of temporary emergency care. Children without placement tend to be older, between 13 and 17 years old, and some require a specialized or or more intense level of care.
In East Texas, nonprofit ministry Kingdom Care 127 reported there were several children awaiting placement staying at a home in Rusk County under watch 24/7 by Child Protective Services.
DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters wrote in the executive summary of the department’s September report that although stakeholders in the Texas child welfare system work toward placement, that “some youth must receive temporary emergency are until a licensed, appropriate placement ca be secured.”
Of the 169 children who had not been placed in the September report, 57 were in a hotel, 53 were in a community-based lodging, 23 were in a leased space and 36 were in a DFPS office.
Temporary emergency care placements to children and youth in CWOP are seen as a “last resort,” according to Masters.
“Many have heard me say that the child welfare system is here to protect children from abusive and neglectful families; we are not equipped to protect families from their children or take over parenting when families have reached their limit with behaviors or trying to navigate the mental health system,” Masters wrote.
The number of children affected and the length of time waiting for a placement has increased, according to the data.
'Our future'
Executive Director at East Texas CASA Karen Holt said there is a great resource base in East Texas for foster families.
“Being a foster family — it’s a special calling,” Holt said. “I also feel like, if our community was really aware of the need that we have right here, then my hope would be that, that our community would hear the call and step up. It’s just about awareness.”
Gregg County Child Welfare Advisory Board Treasurer Karen Roberts said the big issue is children without placement across the region and not enough foster homes.
“I will tell you that we do not have any place in Gregg County for children who do not have a placement,” Roberts said. “Caseworkers are having to drive from out of the county to go watch the kids in addition to their 40-hour work week, with 8-hour shifts.”
Texas law requires supervision by a state employee. A child awaiting placement could be supervised by as many as 12 staff from DFPS per day.
State statistics show 6,270 staff worked an average of 29.4 hours per month supervising children without a placement across the state from September 2020 to July 2021.
During that time, the total number of staff hours worked for children without placement was more than 714,000 or “roughly equivalent to 343 full time staff working 40 hours per week for an entire year.”
“Every county at some point has kids who are without placement,” Roberts said. “The more times the kid gets moved around from one home to another, the more they shut down.”
There are children in the Kingdom Care 127 home that have been waiting for 40 to 60 days for placement, Executive Director Tammi Truitt said.
“It’s a strain on the CPS workers to not have these children places and it’s a strain on the kids,” Truitt said. “They’re like, ‘Why can't I have a home?’”
Kingdom Care 127 started in 2019 when a group of East Texas women came together with the goal of helping children in the foster care system.
The group met with CPS workers to ask about their greatest needs. Their greatest need was a child watch room — a place where children awaiting placement could live under the state required 24-hour supervision of DFPS workers.
Truitt said there are more children in state care than there are foster families. In East Texas, there is a lack of group homes and emergency shelters for children.
When a child is removed from their city, county or region, Truitt said it can be traumatic.
“You’re taking all of their stability away,” she said. “Our goal is to have multiple watches in our area so they don’t have to leave their schools.”
More than 100 children have been served by the Kingdom Care 127 home in East Texas. The time spent in the home can range from one or two nights to several weeks.
Kingdom Care 127 raises funds to pay the bills for utilities and provide items needed to support the home, such as groceries and other household items. Funds raised also go toward fun activities for the children such as outings and celebrations
Truitt said it has been difficult to find communities that will support or even allow a home for child watch or an emergency shelter. The Rusk County school district where the child watch home is located has been incredibly supportive, she said.
Many Henderson-area churches have also supported the nonprofit.
The long-range goal for Kingdom Care 127 is to become an emergency shelter for children that would be eligible for state funds. They would be able to provide a staffed facility.
There are 220 child welfare boards in Texas. The boards work to educate and advocate for the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
“We help foster kids. We supervise the expenditure in the county that are allocated to the foster kids. We raise extra funds,” Roberts said. “We help out kids who are graduating and want a ring or need a cap and gown.”
The board also helps foster parents with resources and provides gifts with Christmas for the Least of These, which helps make sure foster children have a special holiday.
“Our children are our future,” Roberts said. “If we have children that grow up angry, feel that they are not loved, it's unlikely that they will become productive members of society. We need to remove children from abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and help them.”
Roberts noted that she senses a stigma surrounding foster children and a significant portion of people who do not know how prevalent the issue is.
“You don't know who is in foster care unless they tell you,” she said. “They are in school with your kids.”
Roberts said it is difficult to think that in some cases, the people who are supposed to support these children have failed them.
“I always felt that with foster kids, hardly anyone gives them a break,” Roberts said. “Kids pay the price for things adults have done.”
One of the ways to prevent children from going into foster care in the first place is providing resources to families, Roberts said.
Drug counseling, parenting classes, anger management, risk assessment and other programs can help.
“We don't want to take your kids away from you,” Roberts said.
Report abuse and neglect at 1-800-252-5400 or online at www.txabusehotline.org