Pat George Mitchell, right, reacts as she is presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence by emcee Dan Sorey and Executive Director Christina Cavazos during the Arts!Longview Honors Gala Saturday at the Longview Community Center. See more photos on Page 3A.
Pat George Mitchell, right, is congratulated by Executive Director Christina Cavazos after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence by emcee Dan Sorey and executive director Christina Cavazos during the Arts!Longview Honors Gala Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Longview Community Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Pat George Mitchell speaks after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence by emcee Dan Sorey and executive director Christina Cavazos during the Arts!Longview Honors Gala Saturday at the Longview Community Center.
Pat George Mitchell speaks after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence by emcee Dan Sorey and executive director Christina Cavazos during the Arts!Longview Honors Gala Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Longview Community Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Arts!Longview presented its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence on Saturday evening to the founder of Longview Ballet Theatre.
The inaugural Arts!Longview Honors celebration at the Longview Community Center included a pre- and post-reception as well as a program that featured performances by a variety of groups in Longview and East Texas.