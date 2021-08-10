Cases for four people charged in a Gregg County vote-harvesting scheme have been moved to next month on the court docket.
Commissioner Shannon Brown, 50, along with Charlie Burns, 84, of Longview; DeWayne Ward, 59, of Longview; and Marlena Jackson, 51, of Marshall, were arrested in September on charges related to suspected organized election fraud in the March 2018 primary in Gregg County. The arrests came after an investigation lasting more than two years. No trial dates are set.
The cases were to be reviewed on Friday’s court docket but were reset to Sept. 10. The cases have been reset several times since November 2020.
Charges included engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud. Jackson was charged with 97 felonies, Brown with 23 felonies, Burns with eight felonies and Ward with six.
Penalties for the offenses, if convicted, range from six months in state jail to 99 years in prison, according to the Texas Attorney General's office.
The probe was announced in May 2018 after the March primary race for commissioner between Brown and former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams drew 787 mail-in ballots. Those mail-in votes swung an election day lead by Williams into a five-vote Brown victory. About one third of the voters using those mail-in, or absentee, ballots made a disability claim to qualify for them.
After Brown won the March 2018 Democratic primary against Williams, questions were raised about the absentee voting in the election. Brown’s win was confirmed in a recount.