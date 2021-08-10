Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill is temporarily closed and three other Longview restaurants have made changes to their services largely in response to "staffing challenges."
On Tuesday, a sign posted to the door of Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Longview said the restaurant is closed "due to no staff." The sign, which was dated Aug. 8, said the restaurant would reopen Aug. 10.
However, when the News-Journal stopped by early afternoon on Aug. 10 the restaurant remained closed.
A Facebook post to the restaurant's page said, "With great apologies and sadden hearts unfortunately we are forced to close down temporarily due to limited staff. We will be posting updates of our progress and will be working due diligently to reopen with a new great team."
Other Longview restaurants also have made some recent changes to hours and service offerings.
Nearby Judd's Downtown, which is located on Tyler Street near Blue Pearl, had a chalkboard sign out front of the restaurant that said it is serving to-go orders only and that guests must call ahead to place an order.
A post to the Judd's Downtown Facebook page said the restaurant will be closed to in-house dining through 4 p.m. Thursday.
"In order to meet our standards for service, quality, as well as employee and customer safety, Judd's Downtown will be closed for in-house dining...," the post says. Orders must be placed by phone by calling (903) 212-8388.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed its dining rooms at the Gilmer Road and Fourth Street locations "due to staffing challenges," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. Orders are still being served by drive-thru, curbside and delivery. Chick-fil-A did not post a timeline for reopening the dining rooms.