Four Pine Tree ISD students are about to win a bike for good behavior on the school bus this semester.
Transportation Director Jack Irvin said bus drivers and monitors in the district wanted to find a way to reward students who behave well on the bus.
The department came up with the “Because U R Special” program, which gives children one ticket to take home and one ticket to be entered in a drawing every week that they show good behavior on the bus.
One student from the Primary School, Birch Elementary, Parkway Elementary and the Middle School will win a bike at the end of the semester — and all the bikes have been paid for by donations from transportation department employees, Irvin said.
“We have to focus on inappropriate behavior, obviously, but we also don’t want to spend all of our time focusing on inappropriate behavior — and (then) not reward people with good behavior every day,” Irvin said. “The drivers felt it was important to reward those kids that get on the bus and follow the bus rules and are exemplary riders, and that’s what we came up with.”
A good bus rider sits facing the front of the bus with feet on the floor and hands in their lap, he said. An even better bus rider is kind, compassionate and considerate of other riders, he said.
“The values that we want to teach our kids,” Irvin said of the bus rules. “It’s more than just a ride home; it’s an extension of community values.”
While adults might think it is easy to sit on a bus, Irvin said that is not the case for a child.
“For a youngster that’s 7 or 8 years old, that’s been bottled up in school for the last seven hours, that have finally seen the daylight coming out the doors to board the bus, that brings excitement,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is get them to pause for a moment ... and wait until they get off the bus and check in with Mom and Dad before they go and kick up their heels.”
A secret drawing is planned Dec. 18, Irvin said. Then, the parents of the winners will be contacted, and the bikes will be purchased. Once the bikes are purchased, the driver, parents and some administration officials will deliver the bike to the students on campus Dec. 19 and 20.
Another drawing is planned for May.
Some students can get a ticket by simply riding the bus, Irvin said.
“Every month we are required by the (Texas Education Agency) to log who exactly is on our bus. If a child rides that day, for whatever reason, he gets a ticket,” he said. “My hopes are, that is going to encourage them to get another ticket the following week.”
Overall, Irvin said the program is just a chance for a caring staff to reward good children.
“This is driven by a group of very compassionate staff members that really care about kids,” he said. “I thought it was a special group of people that decided, especially knowing what they make, to participate and fund this, and to have the overwhelming support we have from our drivers and monitors.”