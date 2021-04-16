Four members of an East Texas methamphetamine and gun trafficking ring have been sentenced to federal prison.
Amanda Rae Williams, 32, of Carthage, and Illona Annette Amburn, 41, of Longview, entered a guilty plea in August to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The two were sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
Marvin Robert Williams, 38, of Carthage, pleaded guilty in September to use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Williams was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Larry “Boogati” Demontrie Mock, 39, of Houston, entered a guilty plea in December to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker also ordered each of them to pay $5,000.
According to court documents and information provided in court, Amburn and Mock began brokering sales of methamphetamine and firearms that were being supplied by Amanda and Marvin Williams and others starting in April 2018.
Amanda and Marvin Williams, Mock and Amburn sold at least 150 grams of methamphetamine and at least 13 firearms during more than 10 transactions. Marvin Williams, Mock and Amburn all previously convicted felons.
“The citizens of East Texas will not tolerate those who pump poison into our communities and traffic firearms in the process,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a statement. “The sentences imposed on the Williams, Mock, and Amburn organization send a strong message to those who would try to profit from the misery of methamphetamine addiction or the violence that comes with underground firearm trafficking. We will continue to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of our community, such as these individuals.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Panola County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted with the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.