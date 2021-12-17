A fourth suspect has been indicted in a June gas station robbery in Longview, according to court documents.
Craedel Koran Cook Jr., 22, of Princeton, Louisiana, is charged with aggravated robbery and was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. Cook was arrested Thursday and booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was being held without bond on Friday.
Also indicted in the robbery were Jamark Jackson, 23, Lamark Jackson, 24, and Andre Mason Jr., 20. The men were indicted in June on charges of aggravated robbery.
Officers responded at 2:22 a.m. on June 12 to the EZ Mart in the 1900 block of Judson Road for a call about a robbery, according to police. A reporting party said three men “wearing all black and masks” entered the store with guns and “took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store.”
Shortly after the incident was reported, an officer searching an adjacent neighborhood tried to stop a vehicle that then fled, according to court documents. The officer said people in the car were “throwing money and guns out the windows.”
According to documents related to Jamark Jackson’s arrest, the vehicle then led police on a pursuit into Gregg County and “stopped in a pond” in the 200 block of Settlers Road. Police arrested two of the three suspects.
Surveillance video from EZ Mart showed three people wearing dark clothing enter the store with firearms, documents show. Two of the suspects' clothing matched Lamark Jackson and Mason. a third suspect "appeared to be much heavier."
Prior court documents show the third subject’s physical description matched Jamark Jackson.
According to court documents, still photos captured at 5:12 a.m. from surveillance video at Green Top convenience store on U.S. 259 showed a person identified as Cook. The store is seven-tenths of a mile from the wreck.
“(Investigator) spoke with Lamark and Andre a second time where both identified the defendant as taking part of the robbery,” Cook’s arrest warrant said.
Cook's arraignment is set for Jan. 21. Lamark Jackson entered a guilty plea Nov. 23 on a first-degree aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
Although he is not listed in online jail records, Jamark Jackson posted $75,000 bond July 26 on an aggravated robbery charge. He is scheduled for a status hearing Feb. 9.
Mason was released from jail June 24 on $65,000 bond. His trial is set for Feb. 21.