Preparation of tax returns for the AARP TaxAide program is set to begin Feb. 1 at the Beacon Center (formerly Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church) at 1115 Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The service is provided for free and by appointment only. Appointments will be accepted 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 17.
Tax preparers are trained, tested and certified by the IRS and AARP. E-filing also is offered at no cost.
Membership in AARP is not required.
"The service is especially for moderate income and elderly persons," said Don Martin, local AARP TaxAide coordinator.
Martin added that the service is not for tax returns of people married filing separate or returns that include rent income.
Clients must bring 2022 tax documents, a government-issued photo ID, Social Security number (card or document) for each person listed on the tax return and 2021 tax return.
For appointments, call (903) 238-3523 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.