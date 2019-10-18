Violinist Jennifer Dalmas and cellist Evgeni Raychev will perform the first Bach’s Lunch recital of the new season today at First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the free recital, which begins at 12:20 p.m.
Today’s Bach’s Lunch is sponsored by Logan and Brigitte Damewood and the Evans-Merrick Music Grants Fund at East Texas Communities Foundation.
The series, presented by the Longview Symphony, features the music of Bach and other classical pieces while showcasing local musicians at a church in downtown Longview. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to the musical respite that will end by 1 p.m.
For information, go to longviewsymphony.org .