The Greater Longview United Way has teamed up with the East Texas Council of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to hand out bags for free for the safe disposal of prescription drugs in the trash.
The United Way plans to distribute Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at its offices at 310 S. Fredonia St. Any leftover bags will be available afterward at the ETCADA office at 708 Glencrest Lane for people unable to pick them up Wednesday.
Their intent is to prevent expired and unused drugs, especially opioids, from getting into the wrong hands and contamination from chemicals in drugs from entering the water supply through the waste stream, organizers said.
ETCADA conducted a similar event a year ago and reached out to the United Way to provide the service this year, organizers said.
The United Way cited statistics that said more than 60% of people with leftover prescription opioids keep the pills for future use, with one in five reporting they shared their medication with another person. This can lead to misuse and addiction, it said.
“This is just one more way that we try to help the community to provide this service and create awareness,” said Kathy Rae, campaign and community services manager for United Way.
She said ETCADA receives funding from the United Way as a partner agency and will supply at least 1,000 bags.
The bags can hold a maximum of 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid medication such as cough syrup and as many as six patches that are used to treat conditions such as pain, said Nathan Olson, Prevention Resource Center program manager for ETCADA. He said the bags can hold combinations of the drugs.
The Deterra bags are made from environmentally sound materials that cause the plastic pouch and zipper to degrade in landfills, according to a product description from the manufacturer, Verde Technologies Inc. of Minnetonka, Minnesota.
“You open the Deterra pouch,” Olson said. The next steps are to add the medication and a cup of warm water, seal the pouch and “give it a little shake,” he said.
Pills dissolve immediately in the water, and medications are neutralized, Olson said. The bags may be disposed of afterward in a trash can.
It is illegal dispose of drugs by flushing them down the toilet, down the drain of a sink or in the trash, Rae said.
Olson said ETCADA is paying for the Deterra bags through an “open-ended grant. It was not a specific (dollar) amount. The state receives the money to purchase the bags. And the bags are being dispersed throughout Texas.”
However, he said the bags cost $20 for three if they are ordered online.
Olson said people who show up at the giveaway may receive more than one bag if they have to dispose of more than 45 pills.
He said how often Deterra bag giveaways occur will depend on funding.
“We hope to do it again next year,” he said.