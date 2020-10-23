The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas has set a free shred day event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Drug Emporium, 2321 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
Attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Organizers request attendees bring documents in plastic bags as cardboard boxes will not be accepted.
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using recommended personal protective equipment, and all attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event.
For informatiov, contact the BBB at (903) 581-5704 or go to bbb.org.