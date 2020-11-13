Produce distribution
Donna Sharp guides a vehicle to a stop Friday while volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank produce distribution Sept. 11 at the Longview Fairgrounds.

 Scott Brunner/News-Journal File Photo

The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled another drive-thru food distribution from 8 to 10 a.m. today at the Longview Fairgrounds.

Vehicles will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions.

The distribution is drive-thru only, according to food bank officials. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed, and multiple households can ride together.

To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with name, address, permission for you to make the pickup and the person’s signature must be provided, according to food bank officials. The note or a photo of it will be accepted.

Future food distribution events are scheduled Nov. 24 and Dec. 11

Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.