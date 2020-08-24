The East Texas Food Bank will have a free produce giveaway Friday in Longview.
Produce and fresh items will be distributed 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the food bank.
Motorists should enter from Cotton Street onto Grand Boulevard and then follow the posted route. Occupants will stay in their vehicles and should be prepared to pop the trunk or have the backseat unlocked for food to be placed inside.
There are no eligibility requirements to receive produce. Multiple households may ride together. Anyone picking up food for someone else must have a hand-written note from that person with the person’s name, address and signature.
For more information about food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org .