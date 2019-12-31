From Staff Reports
New Year’s Eve revelers who have overdone it and need a safe way to get home without getting behind the wheel have some options in Longview.
AAA reminds those out celebrating that the safest things to do are to designate a sober driver before the party starts, arrange to stay with a friend or call a cab.
Though the Longview Police Department does not plan to have specific sobriety checkpoints set up, it does plan to have a presence on the streets, spokeswoman Kristie Brian said.
“We will just be out and proactively watching for intoxicated drivers,” Brian said.
In Longview, the city’s bus service will offer free rides home for those who need it.
For the 13th year, Longview Transit will offer Safe Ride Home, a curb-to-curb service to any destination within the city limits of Longview. The city said that, beginning at 8 tonight until 3 a.m. Wednesday, the service is offered to the general public, including individuals who have imbibed too much or those who simply do not want to drive.
Longview Transit encourages riders to schedule trips in advance. To schedule a trip, call (903) 753-2287, ext. 10.
Also, Yellow Checker Cab of Longview is offering free rides home for those who have had too much to drink. To call Yellow Checker, call (903) 753-2222.
AAA also offers its Holiday Tow-to-Go program, sometimes called AAA Tipsy Tow. In Texas, AAA will tow members and nonmembers up to 10 miles for free, according to aaa.com .
To reach AAA, call (800) 222-4357 or (800) AAA-HELP.