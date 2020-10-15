The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free safety classes through December to help train and educate local employers, employees and the public about proper workplace safety practices.
Classes will be held on the Kilgore campus in the Student Support Building, Room 208, unless noted otherwise.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes are limited, and social distancing and state health mandates will be followed.
Continuing education units and certificates will be awarded upon completion of each course.
The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $6.6 million in safety education grants — including $100,000 for 12 straight years to sustain the KC Risk Management Institute — marking $1.2 million in donations to the college.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available at www.kilgore.edu/rmi .
To register, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu.