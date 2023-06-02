Local organizations that feed children during the summer months expect they'll continue to see an increasing number of participants when their free programs kick off next week.
In Longview, multiple campuses in Pine Tree and Longview school districts serve breakfast and lunch. The East Texas Food Bank based in Tyler also is serving meals in Longview and around the area at a total of 34 sites.
Michelle Mitchell, Pine Tree's director of child nutrition, said her district has seen participation increasing after COVID-19.
Pine Tree and Longview ISD's food programs are offered through the Texas Department of Agriculture, which requires districts to provide a meal program or partner with another organization if more than 50% of their student population qualifies for free and reduced cost meals during the school year.
Meals are for any child ages 1-18. They're free, and there are no requirements for participants to provide their name or an ID. The two districts offer open sites, which means anyone, not just district residents, may eat at the locations provided in the two districts.
East Texas Food Bank spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said the number of sites its offers around the area, 34, is up from 22 a year ago.
"Pre-pandemic, we had 70 summer feeding sites, and we are trying to build back to that level so we hope to continue to grow each year," she said "If someone wants a location added to the list, they should give us a call and we can speak with them about adding them in next year."
Meal programs are offered throughout the state during the summer months, although they typically take a break the week of Fourth of July.
Dial 211 to find locations of summer meal programs near you.
Here are locations in Longview:
At Pine Tree ISD campuses
Pine Tree Primary and Birch Elementary: June 5-June 22 and July 10- July 27 (Monday-Thursday); Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.–8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Parkway Elementary: July 10– July 27, (Monday through Thursday) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Middle school: June 5-June 22 and July 10- July 27 (Monday-Thursday); Breakfast: 8:25 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Junior high school: July 10- July 27, (Monday -Thursday), Breakfast: 8:25 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
High school: June 5 -June 29 and July 10 – July 31 (Monday-Thursday) and July 21 and Aug. 4; Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.
At Longview ISD campuses
No summer meals will be offered during the week of Independence Day, July 3-7. Meals are available at:
Montessori Academy, Hudson PEP and J.L. Everhart: June 5-29; July 10-14 (Monday - Friday); Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m., Lunch: Noon-2:30 p.m.
Ware Elementary: June 5 - July 28 (Monday - Friday); Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m., Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.
Forest Park Middle: June 5- 29 (Monday - Thursday); Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m., Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.
Longview High: June 5 - Aug 3 (Monday - Friday); Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
East Texas Food Bank
East Texas Food Bank begins serving meals on Tuesday.
For sites and additional information, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or call (903) 597-3663.