Registration is open for a free, virtual informational meeting Sunday on foster care in Rusk County.
Called “Be the Light,” the event set 2 to 4 p.m. will be held via Zoom and presented by nonprofit Buckner Children and Family Services. The meeting is in conjunction with National Adoption Month.
In addition to an informational meeting on foster care and adoption in East Texas and ways the community can help, the event will feature breakout sessions with local nonprofit representatives and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Participating nonprofit agencies include Buckner, Christian Homes and Family Services, East Texas CASA, the Fostering Collective, Kingdom Care 127, and Rusk County Legacy House.
This past year, 165 children from Rusk County were placed in foster care, but 89% of those children were placed in foster homes outside of the county, according to Buckner.
To register for Be the Light, visit Buckner.org/BeTheLight .
“Too many children are being taken outside of Rusk County due to a lack of available local foster homes,” said Elisabeth Sabella, Buckner foster care case manager and home developer. “The process of removing a child from their original home is traumatic for them, even though it’s in their best interest. Placing them in a new home that is geographically close to their family, friends and school goes a long way towards reducing that trauma.”