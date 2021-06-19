The same week President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, Longview-area residents celebrated the day with a march, parade and festival at Broughton Recreation Center.
Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
The Longview Juneteenth Celebration began Saturday morning with a march that focused on lives lost in 2020, organizers said previously. That was followed by the annual parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A festival at Broughton that included entertainment, vendors, children's activities and more wrapped up the celebration.
Juneteenth events aren't done in Longview. The 28th annual Juneteenth Rodeo is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets are $15 in advance and $21 at the gate.
For information, call (903) 235-3355 or go to therealcowboyassociation.com .