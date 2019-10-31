The first freeze warning of fall is set to go into effect overnight tonight for Northeast Texas and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service has issued the warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. It includes East Texas and parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Strong winds early Thursday are expected to die down and temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly late Thursday.
The expected overnight low for Longview is 30 degrees.
The cold is coming from a “very strong, winter-type cold front” moving into the area from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, said Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. “We are about two weeks early” for a freeze.
Davis said the last reported freeze for Longview occurred Jan. 19 when the needle fell to 29 degrees.
“The low temperatures are going to peak (low) on Thursday,” Davis said. “After that, they are going to hang in steady in the mid- to upper 30s during the rest of the week.”
Highs will reach the mid-50s, Davis said.
He advised area residents to bring potted houseplants and pets inside overnight to protect them from the freezing weather.