A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season.
The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
According to the warning, “sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees” are expected.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning reads.
The National Weather Service encourages residents in the warning area to “take steps now” to protect plants from the cold and to prevent outdoor pipes from freezing or bursting.
Provided the temperatures do drop to freezing or below, it will be well ahead of the normal dates for the season’s first freeze, according to National Weather Service data.
For Longview, the first freeze on average comes on Nov. 13. In Tyler, that date is Nov. 18.
The low temperatures tomorrow could also set a record or two in the region.
In Tyler, the earliest recorded first freeze was on Oct. 20 in 1976, while in Longview is was Oct. 10 in 2000.
The record low temperature for Oct. 19 in Tyler was 34 degrees recorded in 1975. In Longview, it was 30 degrees recorded in 1967.
Temperatures will swing in the other direction by the weekend, moving to higher-than-normal temperatures with a highs in the mid-80s expected.