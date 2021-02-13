The first round of winter precipitation should move into the Longview area early Sunday, while a string of days with below-freezing temperatures will keep snow and ice on roads and other surfaces through most of next week.
Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said during a Saturday afternoon briefing that 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected in the Longview area from midnight Sunday through about 6 p.m. Monday. He added that about .11 inches of ice also is expected in the area during that period.
Thorne said the biggest concerns are the accumulation of ice and other freezing precipitation and the resulting power outages and hazardous road conditions.
"Tonight and Sunday, ice and sleet accumulations will cause some slick road surfaces, particularly on bridges and overpasses," the National Weather Service said Saturday. "Sunday night and Monday, additional heavy snow, sleet and ice accumulations will bring very hazardous road conditions, even of non-elevated surfaces, in addition to power outages."
Thorne said areas further south, such as Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Center, will see more ice and less snow.
Along with the frozen precipitation, Thorne emphasized that "record-breaking" temperatures are expected through Tuesday morning. That includes single-digit temperatures Monday night.
High temperatures in the Longview area aren't expected to rise above freezing until Friday afternoon.
Thorne also said a second winter storm forecast to begin Wednesday and into Thursday could pack an even bigger punch as far as snowfall amounts in the Longview area.
Also, the city of Longview said Saturday that the Longview Public Library will close today, while city offices, including Parks and Recreation's three recreation centers, will close Monday.
Longview Transit bus services will not run Monday.
The City's Geographic Information Systems division has created an interactive map to show weather-related road closures.
The map — at cloud.longviewtexas.gov/maps/winterstorm — will display the number of road closures, the location of closures in one or both directions, road blocks, road detours and streets-related service requests.
The map will be updated this weekend and into next week to help notify the public of weather-related street issues, according to the city.