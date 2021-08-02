A former chicken coop between White Oak and Gladewater has been given new life as a produce stand that offers a variety of fresh foods for East Texans.
Hwy 80 Produce, located on U.S. 80 by Lake Devernia, features jams, jellies, honey, plants and the freshest, in-season produce that owner Allison Lott can find. Lott sources much of the produce from local growers, but reaches out to other areas for certain items do not grow well in East Texas.
Since opening Hwy 80 Produce in July 2020, Lott said she has enjoyed getting to know the familiar faces who frequent her stand.
"I just enjoy meeting new people and getting to visit with them," she said.
Lott does graphic design and printing and first had the idea to open a produce stand when she delivered cards to a client who began talking to her about produce stands. Lott started by selling melons on the roadside.
When she found the location between White Oak and Gladewater, she knew it would be the perfect place for a stand. The structure was originally built as a chicken coop, but it has operated as a produce stand a couple of other times during its history.
Lott, who operates the business with Julie Staples, started with produce and in the last year has increased the offerings to include plants, jarred items such as jams and salsas, a few canned goods and more. She said she'd like to add a greenhouse in the future, but the focus remains produce.
Hwy 80 Produce sells whatever is in season. Right now, Lott said, she has watermelons, cantaloupes, peppers, peas, green beans and more. The most popular seller right now is the Pecos cantaloupe, she said.
Many Texans claim Pecos cantaloupes are the best in the state. Their quality stems from the soil. Pecos cantaloupes are grown in West Texas soil that has more potassium than East Texas soil, Lott said. The prized cantaloupes are now rare as there is only one remaining farm that produces them, Lott said.
"We can't keep them in stock, they're so popular," she said.
While many produce stands close in late August or early September, Lott keeps Hwy 80 Produce open all year. She simply changes the produce offered to match the season. In the fall, she'll be adding pumpkins and will decorate with scarecrows and hay bales. In the winter, she'll continue to stock in-season produce.
During February snowstorm, Hwy 80 Produce had milk and eggs available when many box stores did not. Lott noted she didn't put any limits on purchasing the items.
"I know that was helpful for a lot of people," she said.
She also doesn't require people to purchase by the basket and will sell individual items. If a person wants just one squash, they can buy it, she said. For customers who prefer to remain in their car, Lott said she will take requests and gather items to bring to them.
The produce stand is at 903 U.S. 80 in Clarkesville City, between White Oak and Gladewater and adjacent to Lake Devernia. Lott updates the Hwy 80 Produce Facebook page with information about what is available. She encouraged customers to check there for updates. Fing it at facebook.com/hwy80produce.