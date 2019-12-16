GILMER — Donations continue to roll in to the Upshur County Library.
On Monday, Upshur County Commissioners Court accepted several literature and technology donations to the library from the Friends of the Upshur County Library.
Donated items included 26 LED ceiling lights along with installation services. The library also is getting 461 books, 732 electronic books, a 75-inch LG smart LED ultra-high-definition television, an LG high-resolution sound bar and an LG 4K ultra-high-definition Blu-ray disc player.
The TV, sound bar and Blu-ray disc player all come with a protection plan and will be used in the library’s Teen Room.
The donations are among the latest in a string of gifts and cash donated this fall to the library.
In September, commissioners accepted a $50,000 donation from a Dallas couple for renovations to the Teen Room.
The renovations include a larger space for teens with two glass-enclosed study rooms, metal shelves and new equipment and furnishings.
Also in September, the Friends of the Upshur County Library donated five new Dell computers, two wireless scanners, a thermal receipt printer and a wireless keyboard and mouse.