KILGORE — More than two years of fundraising efforts are finally coming to fruition at a Kilgore park.
Volunteer workers battled the humid heat Tuesday, digging holes, setting posts and assembling new playground equipment for the Friendship Playground at Harris Street Park.
The playground project was started by members of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce’s E4 Leadership program’s class of 2017, who raised more than $50,000 in donations from individuals and local organizations over a two-year period, according to project group leader Stacey Cole.
Cole said the city of Kilgore provided the remaining $75,000 to complete the endeavor.
Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said the class has helped manage the project and organize volunteers for the build.
“In the end, the total value of their contribution, including in-kind-contributions (sweat equity) is closer to a 50/50 partnership with the city,” Selleck said.
A grand opening for the playground is expected in late August.