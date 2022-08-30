When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.
Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943.
But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
“My grandfather was the original trainer of Lassie and his brothers were also trainers,” Weatherwax said. “My family goes back to, basically, 100 years. They go back to silent films.”
His great uncle, Jack Weatherwax, was the trainer of Toto in "The Wizard of Oz” and the dog trainer for the original "Call of the Wild” film. His other great uncle, Frank Weatherwax, trained “Old Yeller” and “A Dog of Flanders."
Weatherwax, who moved from Los Angeles to East Texas last year, has a private dog training business, Weatherwax Dog Training, and has written a book, “Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way.”
The book, Weatherwax said, can be found under his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) name, R Ruddell Weatherwax. He also has an IMDB page under the same name.
“The book is about training but it’s also an all inclusive on how to take care of your dog. Basically, it’s everything you need from the time you get your dog to the time they pass on,” he said. “It also gives you a lot of insights on what triggers your dog, ways to make your dog feel more secure in different situations, basic obedience and also problem solving, such as digging.”
“Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way” is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
From Los Angeles to East Texas
Weatherwax moved to East Texas from Los Angeles in September 2021.
A few years ago, Weatherwax met Ed Austin, whom he became friends with after training Austin’s two dogs.
“I lived in Santa Clarita and I have two toy fox terriers. My wife passed away and one thing she asked me was to always take care of them and get them trained,” Austin said. “So, I did some research and that’s how I met Robert -- through dog training.”
Weatherwax said, “We had both been a little bit tired of the California game so we thought about moving.”
At that time, the plan was to move to Arkansas.
“I hadn’t actually planned on living here. I was planning to move to Hot Springs, Arkansas, but I came to the Longview area and started looking around and at that time, real estate was booming,” Austin said. “I found a house in White Oak and I bought that. That’s how I wound up moving here. I lived in Texas back in the ‘70s and I liked Texas. I’m retired now and I wanted to get out of California.”
Weatherwax said, “I decided to follow him out here and I’m living in a guest house on his property.”
Life of a dog trainer
Weatherwax began training dogs after leaving the U.S. Navy, somewhere between 1986 and 1987.
“I was working in the film industry and I started working for my dad and then later started working for a lot of his competitors. I was a freelance trainer so I worked on things like ‘Beethoven’ and ‘Homeward Bound II,’ ‘K-9,’ ‘Dennis the Menace,’ ‘The Little Rascals’ and ‘Top Dog,’” he said. “I worked for about 13 years as a movie trainer and then I got out and worked some other jobs, but I was always training dogs.”
Growing up in a family of dog trainers, Weatherwax said he always knew he would somehow be involved in work that involved animals.
Born in 1963, Weatherwax assisted his father in the late 1980s and early 1990s. As a young child, he remembers being asked if he was going to be a dog trainer like his father and grandfather.
“All I could remember thinking at the time was, ‘do I really have to make a decision? I’m only 6.’ It was always kind of expected,” he said.
Pal and Lassie
Pal was the original Lassie and lived from 1940 to 1958.
“He was the first Lassie but they never bred him,” Weatherwax said. “They didn’t think ‘Lassie’ was going to go on beyond the MGM years but my grandfather ended up making a deal long after the series … to buy the name of Lassie from MGM. They owed him some money so he took the dog’s name instead of the money that he was owed.”
Weatherwax said oil tycoon Jack Wrather approached his grandfather about a TV series.
“He came up to Rudd and said he wanted to do a series and in ’57, they started filming the new ‘Lassie’ series,” he said. “Pal from the movies did the pilot, the first episode. By that time, Rudd had been breeding another collie and he became the first Lassie to do the series.”
The series aired from 1957 to 1974.
“They went through many generations of dogs. Our family owned the name of Lassie until 2002 when the family collectively sold the name,” Weatherwax said. “We haven’t owned the name of Lassie since 2002. It’s corporate-owned now but we did 10 generations of Lassie as the Weatherwax family.”
Getting your dog trained
Weatherwax is hoping to build up his East Texas clientele while in White Oak.
“Right now, I don’t have a website because my dad has one. He’s retired and living back East. The name of his business was Weatherwax Trained Dogs and the name of my business is Weatherwax Dog Training,” he said. “I knew it would be confusing having a web page so, I’ve been using a website called Thumbtack and it’s always done pretty well for me.”
Weatherwax said he’s the only dog trainer on Thumbtack in the area.
“I was one of hundreds in L.A. and I was busier than I could ever be,” he said. “Here, I’m the only one and I’m still trying to get back to that point … But now ... I’m looking to expand here because I like it here.”
When potential clients reach out on Thumbtack, Weatherwax said he will typically respond within 15 minutes to set up an appointment.
“I will go to them or I’ll go wherever they want me to go. If the dog is afraid of the mall, we’ll go to the mall. If they’re having problems at home -- which is normally the case -- then I’ll fix the problems at home, where they exist,” he said.
Austin is amazed at Weatherwax’s dog training techniques.
“I’ve never seen him yell at a dog. He’s not a dog whisperer – I don’t believe in that,” Austin said. “It’s either because of his grandfather or his dad – he inherited their training methods.”
Austin said his dogs were very attentive when being trained by Weatherwax.
“When he was working with my dogs, they listened to him. It’s pretty neat to watch,” he said. “Anything you ask him to do with the dog, he can get that dog to do it in about five minutes. I think that’s pretty cool.”