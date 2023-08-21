There’s a good bit of land and a lot of water between Riga, Latvia, and Tyler: 5,343 miles as the crow flies — if crows fly that far.
And few stories in Northeast Texas have their first chapter in frosty North-East Europe, even less in Latvia’s stately capital beside the Baltic Sea. But that’s where Dace Kidd, (pronounced “Dot-sa”) grew up.
It's where she was classically trained in studio art and where she began a globe-trotting art career that, however unlikely, intersected with East Texas in 2011.
“I moved here because of love and Mexican food,” said Kidd, 36. “I met a Texan and once I came to visit and tried the Mexican food, I got addicted. That sealed the deal for me.”
There was still an adjustment period, however.
“It was quite a culture shock when I moved here, especially when I realized that people speak Texan, which is quite different from English,” Kidd said with deadpan delivery — then a light chuckle.
These days her influence on Longview’s Cultural District is hard to miss. Only weeks ago, Kidd wrapped up work on the VeraBank parking structure, reimagined with silhouetted trees and earth-tone splotches.
Its towering columns of reinforced concrete are now camouflaged by flora, but what onlookers might not know is that the VeraBank project is the largest hand-painted mural in Texas — at least according to Christina Cavazos, executive director at nonprofit Arts!Longview.
Where street artists typically use spray paint, Kidd, owing to her fine arts background, delicately streaks the walls with a painter's brush.
The distinction of the largest hand-painted mural was previously held by Kidd’s other nature-inspired work not more than 100 feet away on Methvin Street. There, bomb pops of floral color sprout from her “Flower Power” wall, depicting native blooms.
And that’s just a stone's throw from her “Unity Mural,” a tribute to deceased local artist Anup Bhandari, commissioned in 2021 by Arts!Longview.
Though Kidd has acquitted herself well since her 2011 move, both as a Tyler transplant and as a street artist, murals were not always part of her repertoire.
About eight years ago, a friend who owned a restaurant asked for a mural at the business. Kidd said she remembers thinking to herself, "Well, how different can it be from doing a painting on canvas?”
But it was very different, “and very challenging,” Kidd said. “Yet that’s what made me become so passionate about murals.”
About half of her art is now on the commercial buildings, windows and walls.
A fruitful partnership
Art is a passion, but it’s also a job, and until 2019, the city of Longview had no reliable way of paying artists for commissioned murals.
The first inkling of a solution formed after the Longview Chamber of Commerce went on a tour of Waco and was wooed by the vibrant, art-filled creative district they saw there.
The chamber put together a task force soon after and was able to secure a state-designated art district for downtown Longview. That opened up state grant funding, $600,000 to be exact, which doubled to $1.2 million with a local donor match.
It’s those dollars that paid for two of Kidd’s murals: Flower Power, and the Unity Mural, as well as three sculptures by other artists and an upcoming mural at the Longview train depot.
Arts districts are designed to stimulate an organic art scene as much as they exist to fund projects directly. It’s what scholars call “creative clustering” — basically a chain reaction spurred by carefully investing in a few initial artworks.
Kidd’s VeraBank mural and a second project this summer at Longview’s McWhorter Park, each privately funded, suggest the art district’s gamble is paying off.
Though it’s taken some time, all of that sweat, perching on ladders, and paint-stained clothing haven't stopped the Latvian-American artist from staying true to her canvas roots.
Kidd’s first solo art show in eight years is set Friday at the the historical Arcadia Theater in Tyler. Doors open at 6 pm.
The building has served as a community art space for more than a decade and will be demolished in November to make room for the new Smith County courthouse.
“We’re all sad, but it’s also going to be a big party,” Kidd said. “ And there are already plans for a new space.”
Follow Kidd’s fine art projects on Instagram at @Dace_Kidd and her street art @MuralArtistTX.