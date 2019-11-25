As many as 200 people or more are unloading and loading canned goods to prepare Thanksgiving Day meal kits for more than 1,150 families this week.
Volunteers age 8 to 80-something came and went Monday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview, sorting donations in the afternoon and accepting dropped-off goods and money that evening.
After 35 years, the Thanksgiving Food Drive has become a lifeline to people in need but also a time of fellowship for volunteers.
“It’s always enjoyable to work side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder with people, because you don’t have to beg them to do something,” food drive treasurer Mark Dulweber said. “They just jump in and do it. You have to slow them down sometimes.”
Food drive board member Betty Horaney spent the afternoon sorting through cans of vegetables and packages of ramen noodles, often alongside Kaitlyn Castro, 17, of Gilmer, who volunteered as part of the Harvest Festival Junior Board.
“I just like to see all of the people around the community come and to give back,” Castro said. “It’s really different to see such a variety of people.”
Horaney said the younger volunteers were doing their share.
“It’s good to see young people wanting to help,” she said. “Older people, you expect it, but it’s great to see them want to come out to help us, and I mean they work. They don’t just stand around.”
At least 1,161 families were approved to receive a packed Thanksgiving meal, chairwoman Charlotte Davis said. It represents a 7% decrease from last year’s record number of approved families.
Davis and Horaney said they expected fewer than 1,000 families to pick up their meals Tuesday, as only about 75% to 80% of approved families show up each year, but they will have at least 1,161 meal packages prepared, just in case.
To get approved, families applied at one of four local nonprofit agencies — Longview Community Mnistries, Caring and Sharing, Salvation Army or Newgate Mission.
Families are asked to come at specific times between noon and 3 p.m. to reduce wait times, city spokesman Shawn Hara said, but many families show up as early as 11:30 a.m., anyway, leading to long lines of people standing outside Maude Cobb.
This year, seats will be provided for people to rest while they wait, Hara said.
Over the years, organizers and volunteers have developed a system, Hara said, for bringing in, sifting through and sorting the items and getting them bagged or boxed for families as quickly as possible.
“One thing that has really helped has been the different partnerships that have been made over the years,” Hara said, adding that Super 1 Foods helps in the process leading up to today to make sure that volunteers have every food item needed to complete the packages.
“We focus a lot on this day, but to get to this point, a lot of other volunteers have done things leading up to this, especially with our school groups and other groups out there,” Hara said.
Before the Monday evening drop-off, the drive already had collected well more than 23,000 canned goods from local schools and organizations.
Trinity School of Texas led the way with more than 17,000 canned goods, while the University of Texas at Tyler Innovation Academy provided more than 4,300, Longview ISD raised 3,000-plus and Neiman Marcus added about 1,500 cans, Horaney said. Spring Hill ISD, Trinity Episcopal Church and other agencies also added to the cause.
“We will continue to accept monetary donations even after the food drive,” Hara said. “Donations can be made online at longviewthanksgiving.com . That donations are used to purchase items like the meat, bread, gelatin and other items.”