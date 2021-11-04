East Texans could see some frost first thing Friday morning.
The National Weather Service Shreveport forecast indicates areas of frost after 3 a.m. and before 9 a.m. Friday across the region.
Temperatures are expected to dip down to 36 degrees in the Longview area overnight Thursday into Friday.
NWS Hydrologist C.S. Ross said overnight lows of 35 are expected at the airport.
A frost advisory has not yet been issued for the Longview and Tyler area; however, areas west of Smith County are under an advisory.
The frost advisory area includes the counties of Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt and Rains, where overnight temperatures as low as 33 degrees are expected.
Frost can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.
Cold overnight temperatures followed by mild daytime temperatures is typical for East Texas during late autumn and even winter, Ross said.
Temperatures on Friday in Longview are expected to rise to 63 before dipping again bringing a chilly night for high school football games in the region. Lows are expected to reach 38 degrees.
Conditions should warm throughout the weekend with sunny slides and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Lows will continue in the 40s through the weekend.
The warming trend will continue with dry weather, Ross said.
“We will not receive rain through at least Wednesday,” Ross said. Daytime temperatures will rise as high as 79 degrees through the week.