Growth is taking The Cace Kitchen right back where the legendary Longview culinary family started — to the building where Johnny Cace’s opened in 1949 at the southeast corner of Green and Tyler streets.
While there’s no firm move date set at this time, Chelsea Cace said she and her mother, Cathy Cace, have expanded the reach of their business, The Cace Kitchen, since mid-2020.
“We have outgrown our location a little bit,” Chelsea Cace said. “I don’t know a timeline really, but hopefully before the end of the year we’ll be moving to the building that Johnny Cace’s started at.”
They’ll be leasing the space from the building’s owner, with details about preparing the space for the Caces’ return still in the works.
The women opened The Cace Kitchen in late 2016 at 415 N. High St., selling take-out and take-and-bake orders of some of the famous dishes served at their family’s restaurant, Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House, before it closed in 2015, as well as other recipes. They also offer catering.
Johnny Cace started the original 37-seat restaurant, which eventually was expanded to max out at 200 seats before moving to a building on East Marshall Avenue. Later, Johnny Cace’s son, Gerard, and his wife, Cathy Cace, took over operation of the restaurant. Gerard Cace died in 2012.
Chelsea said The Cace Kitchen ventured out into its first wholesale arrangement in mid-2020 by selling its sought-after croutons to Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall as an accompaniment for meats and cheeses in a charcuterie board section of the store.
Once they were comfortable with that arrangement, the Caces sealed an agreement with Newsom’s Grocery in Ore City to sell some of the Caces’ top items — gumbo, etoufee and corn relish, for example. The store’s location brings in a high traffic count and made a good a location to sell their products, Chelsea Cace said
Then, there was a store in Little Rock, Arkansas, owned by a woman who grew up in Tyler who asked to stock Cace Kitchen items. On Monday, Cace Kitchen food went to The Dinner Table in Tyler, and soon people can get their Cace Kitchen fix when they stop in for gas at Scotties 2.0 on Hawkins Parkway east of Eastman Road.
“I’m trying to grow steadily, where we can keep up,” Chelsea Cace said, adding that the business also hopes to soon join a nationwide shipping platform that will make its food accessible to the whole country.
She said they have been working with a business consultant who helped them “immensely” — Kelly Belt of ActionCOACH of East Texas.
“Kelly Belt has really given us the push and the tools to step into things we dreamed about but weren’t necessarily sure how to make come to fruition,” Chelsea Cace said.
The new space will provide a larger kitchen, giving the Caces an opportunity to expand some of their services.
“I”m so excited,” Chelsea Cace said.