Eight-year-old Hudson Arnn said he had never been in a bounce house — and he could not wait to go inside one Saturday at the East Texas Regional Airport.
The Great Texas Balloon Race was the perfect place for him and other families Saturday afternoon and evening.
The annual event known for its high-flying balloons drew attendees on its second of three days for activities such as the Kids Land play area, petting zoo, rock climbing tower and balloon glow as well as a variety of vendors and more.
Hudson also said he had never seen the “big balloons” up close and “only a couple in the sky.”
His dad, Dustin Arnn, said he came to see East Texas native Koe Wetzel in concert.
“It’s awesome. We need more of it,” Arnn said about concerts in Longview. “I’m tired of going to see (Wetzel) in bars and stuff and not family places. Longview needs to come on and get with it.”
Antonio Henderson said his son, Antonio Jr., turns 4 today and has become infatuated with hot air balloons.
“We just wanted to see it, and Koe Wetzel graduated with my brother-in-law, so we are here to see him,” Henderson said. “We haven’t been before. We’re just hoping to have a good time because it’s hot.”
Renae Betts traveled with her family from Fort Worth for the event, she said.
“We’ve got the three kids. It’s just easy, it’s contained and we’ve been here before,” she said. “The girls really enjoy the balloons, and my son was only 1, so we can come back because he’s a bit older now and it was fun last time.”
Her 8-year-old daughter, Ivy, said she’s seen the balloons before and came back to see them again.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “They light up.”
Her sister, 5-year-old Ramona said she likes to see the “funny balloons.”
Blaine Allison attended the event with his family, including his three children. The Longview native said he tries to come every year.
“Now that we have kids, it’s nice to have something to take them to, have something to do,” he said.
Saturday morning’s competition flight was called off because of high winds, which were about 28 mph at 300 feet.
“One of the problems with the wind being that fast that low is when the pilots are coming down, they’re hitting the ground with a lot of momentum,” said Gai Bennett, marketing and public relations director for the race. “Because of that, it’s a very dangerous landing situation.”
Some competition tasks will be made up this morning on the event’s final day, Bennett said.
Pilot Steve Wilkinson was at the top of the leaderboard after Friday’s flight, with Jonathan Wright and Rhett Heartsill respectively landing second and third.
Among the pilots in the Young Guns event for competitors 29 or younger, Andrew Petrehn Jr. stood in first place after Friday’s race. Blake Aldridge was second and Cameron Wall third.
Admission today at the airport is free, with gates opening at 5:45 a.m. and the competition flight set to start at 6:30.