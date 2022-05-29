A sunny Saturday with a light breeze couldn't have made better weather for Splash Day at Longview two public swimming pools.
Ingram Pool at Ingram Park and the Longview Swim Center at Pine Tree High School opened for the summer season.
Lifeguards stood on alert nearby making sure swimmers were playing and swimming safely. Several times, whistles could be heard blowing at overzealous children who seemed to frequently forget the no-running policy.
Valynnsia Bodie held her hands underneath her nephew, Bonte Jefferson, 10, as he attempted to learn to float on his back at Ingram Pool. She guided him through the process, telling him to stay calm and breathe in and out.
When the time came to pull her hands away, Bonte got nervous and splashed around while his aunt stood nearby and laughed.
Kelsea Thomas stood nearby with her son Da'Qwaylon Nelson Jr, 1, who was suited up in an infant lifejacket. Thomas said it was the child's first time at the pool, and he seemed to be enjoying it, if a bit apprehensively.
"I thought he was 'gonna be more excited than he is — he's kind of scared," Thomas said.
Thomas lives nearby in a neighborhood across the street from Ingram Park, so she's been using the pool for three to four years, she said.
"It's always good for us to have something to do in Longview ... we need more stuff to do in Longview especially for kids," Thomas said.
Keionia Holland was at the Longview Swim Center with teenage residents from Azleway Boys Ranch of Tyler, which works to help children at-risk and in crisis.
Holland, a caretaker at Azleway, said the teens' trip to the swim center was their first pool outing of the summer.
"They're enjoying it. They haven't been swimming in a while, so this is the first outing of getting in the pool for the summer," she said.
A former Longview resident, Holland said she was aware of the Splash Day event and wanted to bring the teens to enjoy a day at the pool " 'cause we want them to have as much of a normal life as possible."
Members of the Garrison family were in high spirits as they splashed each other at the swim center. Sarah and Sam Garrison had brought their daughters Harper, 5, and Layla, 8, to the pool after hearing about Splash Day on Facebook.
According to Sarah Garrison, the couple has taken advantage of the public pool for at least eight years. Without a pool of their own, they enjoy having a place to bring their daughters for a swim on a hot day, she said. The girls love to swim, so hitting up the pool on opening day was a must, she added.
"It's terribly hot here, and (the pool) gives families who don't have pools (a chance) to enjoy the outdoors and cool off. You have Lake O' the Pines that's nearby, but it's nice to have a pool right here in the city," Sam Garrison said.