The recent Race For Dignity 5K fun run in Longview raised more than $30,000 for the nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities.
More than 150 attendees supported Simple Bare Necessities during the Oct. 22 event at The Green, including Longview High School students, members of the East Texas medical community and local businesses, according to a statement from the organization.
Simple Bare Necessities was started by Longview High School siblings Arya and Alec Germanwala in 2020. The mission of the organization is to provide hygiene necessities to youth in the community to ensure dignity through self care.
An estimated 1,000 Longview ISD students are part of the district's backpack program, which Simple Bare Necessities teams with to ensure that hygiene kits are distributed to students in need.
Since its inception, Simple Bare Necessities has provided more than 5,500 full-sized personal hygiene kits to Longview ISD students.
“It is an honor to continue to watch Simple Bare Necessities grow.” said Alec Germanwala. “It is because of our community’s generous support that we are able to make a difference and most importantly create confidence and self dignity to our district’s children in need.”
For information, visit simplebarenecessities.org .