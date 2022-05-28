Five years after the idea was first discussed, a proposal to build an amphitheater just off Interstate 20 in Longview is closer to reality — if a $12 million hurdle can be overcome.
Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, made a presentation earlier this month to the City Council.
Complete with a video in which country musician and longtime Longview resident Neal McCoy gave his support, the two explained that the project with an estimated cost of $32 million to $35 million would have an economic impact of more than $212 million to Longview and Gregg County over 30 years.
The multi-use, 8,500-seat facility would have an area for concessions, VIP lounge, artist wing, "sky lounge" and more. Along with musical performances, Powers said the venue could be utilized for seasonal or city-sponsored events.
Powers said during a recent interview that the annual cost to run the venue would be in the $100,000 to $200,000 range plus any property taxes.
"We view it as an opportunity for the city to really create an anchor on the south side ... that people are going to be excited about," Leslie told the council.
After the presentation, Mayor Andy Mack told the council that the city can't afford the facility, but it doesn't have to. Wolverine Interests, which has developed high-profile projects in Allen, Frisco, Addison and other Texas cities, would be responsible for most up-front costs.
The city's contribution would amount to a one-time payment of $12 million that, as Mack put it, would be the "last money in."
"We wouldn't pay anything until the amphitheater was complete and ready to run. ... They'll take the risk, do all the construction. We own it, they operate and manage it with no cost to us," he said.
The possibility of an amphitheater project off I-20 in Longview originated in 2017.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. hired a consulting firm to conduct a market study at a cost of $50,000 for what was touted as "the largest outdoor entertainment venue in East Texas."
Plano-based Convention Sports & Leisure conducted the nearly four-month study to determine if the city could financially sustain an outdoor amphitheater. The study ultimately found Longview could support a 7,500-seat outdoor facility with the right private-public funding plan and event management.
The target area would've seen the amphitheater built on the same property that's proposed now on Estes Parkway south of I-20.
The cost was estimated at more than $19 million, and the city would have needed private funding. The project was estimated to pump about $5.4 million annually into the city's economy, generate $4 million in operating revenues and incur $3.8 million in operating costs.
So what stopped the project from moving forward?
Money talks
According to Mack, it was a matter of funding.
"It's very simple. It doesn't matter which amphitheater we're talking about, we couldn't afford one. The city of Longview couldn't afford one. We didn't have that kind of money to pay for it by ourselves ... especially in 2017," he said during an interview this past week.
"The bottom line is back then, we had no one coming to us saying, 'We'll build it'; no one coming to us saying, 'We'll finance it'; no one coming to us saying, 'You just have to pay for a portion of it'; no one coming to us saying, 'We'll take all the risk, all the maintenance, all the operation,' " Mack said.
The city still doesn't have the financial resources to entirely fund an amphitheater project, and if it was in charge of building, maintenance, management and operation costs, the project would not move forward, he said.
The difference between now and five years ago is developers willing to pay a substantial portion of the cost.
"We don't pay our money 'till the bill has been paid by them already, until they have a certificate of occupancy. That means (until) it's completely ready to operate, we don't pay a dime. If they stop in the middle of production, we don't owe a dime," Mack said.
He said he believes it's a dream of a proposal that still has details to hammer out — such as if the city can afford its share of the cost.
Questions, comments, concerns
Members of the council mostly indicated enthusiasm for the proposal, but said questions need to be answered, mainly concerning money.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said she believes the amphitheater is an exciting opportunity, but she can't say whether she's in favor or not without looking closer at the proposal.
"Financially, we wanna make sure that we're being good stewards of the city finances," she said during an interview.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said he is looking forward to speaking with his fellow council members about the project before giving an opinion.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said she has concerns, such as where the city's share of the cost will come from, if the project is viable and if residents want and need it. While intrigued at the prospect of the amphitheater, she said she is more interested in the business development it would draw around it.
"They're yearning to have some major development in South Longview," she said during an interview. "That would generate some economy for the city, so I have some excitement but also some concern.
"Bottom line: We wanna do what's best for our citizens."
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, whose district would contain the amphitheater, said he is in full support.
"I think this is an amazing opportunity for the city of Longview and for sure for the development of the I-20 corridor through Longview. I look forward to doing all I can as the councilman for District 3 to make this happen," he said during an interview.
He said he has no questions or concerns about the viability of the project based on what's been presented.
"Obviously, as these things start to evolve, you learn more and you begin to address specific issues," Wade said. "It's immeasurable what this would mean for District 3 because it would bring so much development to that area that's been longing for some to happen there."
The most caution came from District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter, who said recently that he has a host of questions, and without more information, he couldn't guarantee support.
During a recent council meeting, Carpenter asked how the amphitheater would work in its proposed location since it is a flood plain, adding that mosquito and pest control should be considered.
He also is concerned that, in a worst-case scenario, if the developers' company went sideways, the city would have a $35 million bill it can't afford.
Carpenter also said if developers defaulted on the operating contract, the city would have no way with its current resources to operate the amphitheater.
"I'm not coming out against it by any means, but at this point, if we voted tonight, the answer would be no. I don't have all the facts and figures to be able to make a decision for my constituents. I wanna be headstrong that this is the right decision for 80,000 people," he said.
Carpenter said if the topic is presented to the council again as a discussion, he would be directing his questions and concerns to the various city staff who could answer them
"We just don't have the solid answers to say yes, we'd like to commit $12 million ... and we've got some other issues that we need to deal with, needs greater than the amphitheater," he said.
What's next
Mack said the next step is to find the city's portion of the initial funding, emphasizing that the amphitheater will not move forward at taxpayers' expense.
"I want this as much as anybody, but it's not 'gonna affect our budget, and it's not 'gonna affect our taxes," he said. "It's not 'gonna do either one. If we can come up with the money without affecting that part of our budget and not taxing our citizens, then I'm all for it. If we can't, I'm all for it, but we're not 'gonna do it."
Mack said he is open to accessing a portion of the city's reserve fund for the $12 million payment, adding that instances in which those funds can be used have to be one-time payments, not recurring.
"It's a great opportunity we have here to do this with monies that we can use on a one-time basis and not have to tax the citizens of Longview," he said.
According to the city, council policy stipulates the city keep a reserve fund of at least 10% of the general fund budget. The budget for 2021-22 was $79.9 million, so the 10 percent minimum required reserve is about $7.9 million. (The 10 percent equates to about 1.2 months of operations.)
After fiscal year 2020-21, the city has about $20.68 million in its reserve. Therefore, to maintain the 10 percent requirement, about $12.69 million is available as of the beginning of this fiscal year.
Mack said since the city's contribution to the project wouldn't be required until construction is complete, that would provide time to build up the reserve fund.
As for councilmembers' concerns, Mack said several of the issues brought up are the developers' problems to worry about.
For example, he said it their responsibility to convert the flood plain land into usable real estate. He said they already had done engineering surveys and spoken with local engineers.
According to an online survey posted by Mack with more than 600 respondents, 93% were in favor of the amphitheater and 7% were opposed, he said. He presented those findings to the council at its Thursday meeting.
Also at the meeting, he asked City Manager Rolin McPhee to bring the council an “array of potential funding options” for the project.
“It cannot affect city services. It cannot create a tax increase and it cannot call for a bond," Mack said during the meeting. "If we can’t meet those criteria, we can’t do it.”
He said the project's benefits are "unheard of."
"They're revolutionary in our community. It will change the history of South Longview if this were to take place, it will change the history of Longview," Mack said. "If this takes place, the amphitheater would be the center stone for all the development that goes around it."
The mayor referred to the amphitheater as a "lightning strike" that would start everything else in motion. He said he's been working with the developers since this past year to find a proposal that worked for the city and that he could present to the council.
"This isn't the first proposal we had, trust me. We were way different than this six months ago," he said.
At least two or three proposals were considered before the current one was presented, Mack said. Every time he had to turn away the developers' idea, he thought that meant the project had hit a dead end. Eventually, they would return and offer a new way to approach it, Mack said.
"They have to feel like this is 'gonna be successful or they wouldn't be coming to us offering different proposals," Mack said.
When asked what he believes the developers saw in the city, Mack didn't hesitate.
"They see potential."