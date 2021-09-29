A new traffic signal at George Richey and McCann roads should be completed by mid-summer.
On Wednesday, representatives of the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority presented a ceremonial check to Gregg County representing its $200,000 contribution toward the approximately $400,000 project. NET RMA board member Dan Droege, who represents Gregg County on the panel, told county commissioners he'd received many complaints about the intersection.
"Me too," said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
Traffic stops on McCann Road before crossing George Richey, while traffic on George Richey does not stop.
Rolin McPhee, who is now the interim assistant manager for the city of Longview, previously said he had wanted a traffic signal there when George Richey was expanded, but the Texas Department of Transportation had said it wasn't warranted at that time. Crashes and traffic volume grew to the point a signal is needed, he said earlier this year.
Droege told commissioners he was "proud" the traffic signal is one of NET RMA's priority projects.
City officials said Gregg County, the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Texas Department of Transportation have agreed to provide up to $180,000, split evenly between the three entities, for the remainder of the project's cost. The city is finalizing those funding agreements.
The city is covering engineering costs and providing construction administration.
"The engineering has commenced and should be complete by December," information from the city said. "We anticipate construction to be complete by mid-summer."