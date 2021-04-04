The widening of Loop 281 in Longview. Projects to expand and widen George Richey and Harrison roads.
A proposal from the federal Office of Management and Budget could affect future funding that helped make those and other local projects possible, as well as curtail local control over transportation planning and major road construction. The proposal also could affect funding for Longview Transit and Community Development Block Grant funding that helps provide affordable housing and supports a variety of nonprofit organizations.
Longview is the urban core of the Metropolitan Statistical Area that includes Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties in a system that was established about 70 years ago.
“The general concept of a metropolitan statistical area is that of an area containing a large population nucleus and adjacent communities that have a high degree of integration with that nucleus,” said a notice that the Office of Management and Budget published in January. “The concept of a micropolitan statistical area closely parallels that of the metropolitan statistical area, but a micropolitan statistical area features a smaller nucleus.
“As operationalized, a metropolitan statistical area must contain a Census Bureau-delineated urban area with a population of 50,000 or more, while a micropolitan statistical area must contain a Census Bureau-delineated urban area with a population of 10,000 to 49,999.”
Ingrid Self, assistant development services director for the city of Longview, told the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board in February that the population of the urbanized area for the MPO was 98,884 in the 2010 Census, with a total population of 280,000 in the MSA.
The Office of Management and Budget is proposing to require the population of the urbanized core to at least 100,000 residents.
That could knock out 144 areas designated as urban areas across the country, possibly including Longview and a handful of other Texas areas.
“The purpose of these statistical areas is unchanged from when standard metropolitan areas were first delineated: The classification provides a nationally consistent set of delineations for collecting, tabulating, and publishing federal statistics for geographic areas,” the Office of Management and Budget notice said.
The agency said, however, that continuing changes in the country’s population and activity patterns warranted a review of 2010 guidelines.
Self told the MPO policy board that the people who developed the proposed change say the classifications are used by the Office of Management and Budget for statistical purposes and are not tied to funding that communities receive.
“However, that same language and references to urbanized areas and metro areas can be found duplicated across several transportation and housing programs,” she said.
Longview Development Services Director Michael Shirley said this past week that the census — from which data is expected to be released this year — also is considering changes in how it classifies urban cores.
The potential reclassifications by the Office of Management and Budget or the census wouldn’t immediately have an impact.
“It would be a trickle down effect,” he said, as thresholds set in transportation and housing bills and other grant sources change over time, with money going to larger areas.
Transportation planning, projects
Communities classified as urban cores are designated to have Metropolitan Planning Organizations, and Longview’s was designated in the 1970s, the city reported.
Metropolitan Planning Organizations are responsible for surface transportation planning — think major road projects — in their designated areas. Longview’s MPO consists of parts of Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties and the cities of Longview to Gladewater, Union Grove, East Mountain and Lakeport.
“It’s really more than money,” Shirley said. “It’s a resource that allows the local region that the MPO boundary includes that local voice,” in planning and programming major road projects.
If this area loses its designation as an urban core and then its Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Longview area would be “grouped into a rural planning group” overseen at the state level by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“It’s the local control. Having an MPO allows us to have that local regional policy board, which is made up of all the member entities” with representatives from each community, Shirley said. “We would lose that.”
The money received through the MPO and its influence over which projects are pushed forward has played a role in numerous large road projects with regional importance, to the tune of more than $225 million worth of work in the past 12 years.
“Over the last 12 years, several major projects with lasting economic impacts were facilitated by the Longview MPO. This includes George Richey Road from Eastman Road to Gilmer Road which divides (Longview Economic Development Corp.’s) North Business Park and provides access for the Dollar General Distribution site and soon the Gap Customer Experience Center,” information from the city of Longview said. “Additional phases of the George Richey outer loop will be constructed beginning in 2024, providing a corridor from U.S. 259 to White Oak. Widening projects such as Texas 42, FM 2206 (Harrison Road) and Texas 485 Loop in Gladewater have provided efficiency improvements and congestion relief for U.S. 80 and Loop 281.
“The Longview MPO also supported the development of a multi-model center and facilitated two plans to assist with alternative transportation: The Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and the Pedestrian Transit Access Plan. As a result, pedestrian and cyclists transportation needs were included in design of George Richey and the widening improvements on Harrison Road, and Mobberly Avenue were identified for a complete streets project (one of the 2018 bond projects approved by the Longview voters).
“These projects highlight the importance of having boards and committees representing the local interests of their constituents. Without their representation through the MPO, it is highly probable none of these projects would have happened.”
Bus services, more
The proposed changes also would affect funding for the city’s bus system.
“The City of Longview Transit’s average annual ridership (pre-COVID) is 245,500,” with annual average federal funding of almost $1.34 million, information from the city said. The federal stimulus bill provided an additional $3.81 million in 2020.
“Under the new proposed criteria, there would be a decrease in transit funding, and the city would lose control and not have a voice in how transit service is operated within the city of Longview,” the city said. “Losing the urbanized designation would cause transit to initially fall under the Rural Transit District of the East Texas Council of Governments.”
The council of governments receives a separate type of federal transportation funding and has a “much larger” service area.
“(ETCOG) would determine the transit service for Longview which would be a determent to the citizens of Longview and hurt businesses in the city,” according to information from the city. “A large percentage of our ridership originates from socioeconomically disadvantaged sections of Longview with most of these riders using public transit to commute to minimum wage jobs. Following minimum wage jobs, the next group of riders use transit to access medical care and other health and human services.”
The city estimates Longview bus service is the only means of transportation for 95% of its riders.
The loss of local control over transportation projects also could affect traffic congestion, which in turn could impact Longview’s air quality attainment status, the city says. Community Development Block Grant funding also could be affected. The federal funding is distributed using a formula and helps support nonprofit organizations, community programs, public housing authorities and other programs “working to offer affordable and decent homes, enhanced living environments and expanded economic opportunities.”
“The rural communities will be tremendously impacted by formula changes and the span of control for local dollars will be lost and minimized in a pool of an enlarged region of bureaucracy and politics,” information from the city said.
Local leaders participated in the now-closed public comment period about the proposed changes. In the end, the decisions will be made administratively by the Office of Management and Budget, Self said, and there are a number of unanswered questions.
“With all of these possible changes, and no definite time line, it’s very hard to say where Longview would fall,” she told the MPO policy board.