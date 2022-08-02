Eight local nonprofit organizations have received almost $39,000 from remaining funds collected for a Memorial Day event in Longview.
A Day of Thanks and Remembrance, which featured keynote speaker Gov. Greg Abbott, was held May 30 at Teague Park.
Organizer John Coppedge said when funds were solicited to sponsor the event, donors were asked to designate a local charity to receive any leftover money.
During a ceremony Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at the Gregg County Courthouse, checks were presented to Longview AMBUCS ($2,000); Newgate Mission ($2,000_; Veterans Recognition Foundation ($2,000); Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity ($2,000); East Texas Angel Network ($3,000); Troop 201 Alumni Foundation ($5,000); Hiway 80 Rescue Mission ($10,000); and PALS Foundation ($12,877).
Representatives of the nonprofit groups attended Tuesday's ceremony.
Coppedge said when he started preparation for the Memorial Day event, he was concerned with having enough money to pay for it, so he was "pleasantly surprised at how the community stepped forward."
Brian Livingston, executive director of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, said the money will go toward the mission's general fund and will cover everyday operating bills such as electricity, food and more.
"It's an encouraging thing that even in times of inflation and people throwing around the 'recession' word that people in the community just keep donating," he said. "It's encouraging to know that the community believes in what we're doing enough to support it."
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron accepted the donation on behalf of the PALS Foundation (Parks and Leisure Services), which has been dedicated for capital improvement projects at Teague Park.
According to Caron, a number of items and issues have been identified at Teague.
"I've tried to identify a number of items out at Teague Park that are in need of some additional funding, including a new entrance — better recognition of the property — because it's kind of hard to find off of Highway 80 even though it's about a block south of it," he said.