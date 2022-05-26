About 369,000 square yards of Longview streets will receive preventative maintenance in the city's annual asphalt seal coat program.
The Longview City Council on Thursday approved an almost $1.3 million contract with Henderson-based Lone Star Equipment Co. The vote came shortly after City Secretary Angie Shepard administered the oath of office to newly elected District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa and District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle. Gamboa was the winner of a three-way race to replace David Wright, who did not seek reelection. Pirtle was unopposed in his bid for reelection.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the chip seal project would begin in June and be finished by August. Residents on the affected street will be notified in advance of work on their streets, he said.
Streets were chosen using the city's Pavement Management Program, "which selects the streets needing annual maintenance based upon actual field investigation, testing data and according to the Pavement Management Policy as adopted by City Council," information from the city says.
Streets in this year's program are:
