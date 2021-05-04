A bill before the Texas House of Representatives hasn’t stopped plans for a new Gap Inc. e-commerce and distribution center in Longview.
Wayne Mansfiled, president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp., said this week that Gap is “still moving forward,” although not as fast as originally expected.
In February, LEDCO, city and council officials approved a set of incentives to help lure the company to Longview. The incentives are tied to requirements that Gap invests $140 million to build its 850,000 square foot center in Longview and employ a minimum average of 255 people in 2022 and ramping up to 1,222 by 2026.
House Bill 4072 was filed earlier this year to change how companies pay sales taxes for online sales. Should it become state law, the revenues would go to the city where an item is delivered instead of the city where the item was manufactured and shipped. Some of the incentives Gap would receive locally are tied to sales tax revenues.
Incentives also include LEDCO giving Gap about 142 acres where it will build the facility in the North Business Park at Judson and East George Richey Road. When Gap closes on the property, LEDCO is pledged to pay the company $5.2 million.
“We’re trying right now to finish up some due diligence to get the project closed,” Mansfield said of the land deal.
Gap Inc. officials had originally said construction could have started as early as April, but no building plans have been filed yet with the city of Longview.
Mansfield said the House bill has brought up some concerns with Gap Inc. because of the “uncertainty” it represents, but the project also hasn’t moved forward as fast as anticipated because of supply chain disruptions that are affecting the availability of construction materials.
“They’re still on schedule to be open by August of 2022,” he said.
Mansfield said the LEDCO board of directors heard an update on the project and House bill during a meeting this past week, including hearing from Texas Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, and his efforts to prevent the bill from moving forward.
“My opinion is, I don’t see this gaining much traction,” Mansfield said.
Gap Inc. declined to comment for this story.