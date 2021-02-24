Gap Inc., which serves as the parent company for popular retail brands including Gap and Old Navy, announced plans Wednesday to build a new Customer Experience Center in Longview.
The company plans to invest at least $140 million by 2023 to build an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center on about 142 acres in Longview's North Business Park off U.S. 259.
The new center, which will initially serve Old Navy’s growing online business, will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs over the next five years. Additionally, the company expects to create more than 1,000 part time seasonal jobs by 2026, Gap Inc. said in a statement.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors voted unanimously, and to applause on Wednesday, to a series of measures that would provide incentives to “Project Double” – now known as Gap Inc. – to locate in Longview. It was the first in a series of votes expected today by the Longview ISD board of trustees, Gregg County Commissioners Court and Longview City Council to seal the incentives and bring the company to Longview.
"This is a different project, one that I see is certainly shaping as the future for industry in that this is not typical distribution center although distribution is a component. It is an e-commerce fulfillment center," LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield told the Longview City Council. "We're excited about the opportunity that brings out community."
Gap Inc., whose retail lifestyle brands are Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack, said the new center will become its latest facility to feature industry-leading technology and, when completed, will be able to process up to 1 million units per day.
“As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future,” Shawn Curran, chief operating officer of Gap Inc., said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join the Longview community and look forward to developing a facility that will provide employment opportunities and job training to work alongside cutting-edge technology.”
The Longview center is expected to be about 850,000 square feet with construction slated to start in April 2021 and be fully operational by August 2022. Though the center will initially serve Old Navy’s online business, the company said many of its Customer Experience Centers have the capability to seamlessly serve both online and retail orders in one facility.
While Gap Inc. planned to open a new facility prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline was pushed forward due to changing customer needs.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Gap Inc. to Longview,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “This significant investment by Gap Inc. will provide a large number of jobs for East Texans and is a continued diversification of our economy. We believe Gap Inc. will play a tremendous role in supporting economic growth and opportunity in our city and we look forward to working together to deliver a lasting, positive impact on our community.”
LEDCO's approval Wednesday included:
- A forgivable promissory note for $11.42 million, with forgiveness based on completion of the investment and employment goals;
- First lien deed of trust on the property;
- LEDCO's relocation of certain water, sewer and gas lines that cross the property, at an estimated expense of $997,000;
- Authorization for LEDCO President Wayne Mansfield to negotiate the final terms of the agreement.
Starting in 2022, the distribution center would be required to have an average of 255 full-time employees, ramping up to 1,222 by 2026. That would make the center Longview's fourth largest employer by today's rankings, behind Christus Good Shepherd, Longview ISD and Eastman Chemical Co., according to information on the Longview Economic Development Corp.'s website.
The Longview City Council on Wednesday also approved a couple of measures to move the project forward, including allow City Manager Keith Bonds to finalize the city's portion of an economic development incentive package negotiated by LEDCO with Project Double. Details were expected to be announced later Wednesday. The Council also agreed to allow Bonds to deliver a letter in support of designating the project as a Foreign Trade Zone.
"It's truly an historic day for our city and our county," said LEDCO Board Chairwoman Natalie Lynch.