Fire

Crews work the scene of a fire Thursday in the 1500 block of South Mobberly Avenue. 

 Zackary Haden/Special to the News-Journal

No one was injured Thursday in a fire at a South Longview home that officials say was accidentally set.

Firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a reported fire at a residence in the 1500 block of South Mobberly Avenue, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a single-vehicle garage on the back of the property. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage before it could spread to the house, the department said in a news release.

Two residents were sheltered in an ambulance while firefighting operations were performed. No injuries were reported.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.

Recommended for You


Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.