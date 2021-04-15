No one was injured Thursday in a fire at a South Longview home that officials say was accidentally set.
Firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a reported fire at a residence in the 1500 block of South Mobberly Avenue, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a single-vehicle garage on the back of the property. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage before it could spread to the house, the department said in a news release.
Two residents were sheltered in an ambulance while firefighting operations were performed. No injuries were reported.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.