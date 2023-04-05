The suspect in a Monday shooting death in Longview confessed and said he believed the victim was threatening him, according to a report filed by a police detective.
A report that police file when they arrest someone without a warrant says a witness and security camera footage from a gas station first helped officers track down a vehicle involved in the incident and then identify the suspect.
Shannon Marshall, 22, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Derrick Spearman, 44.
Marshall remained Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000, charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The detective's report says he spoke to a witness to the shooting who said, "He saw what appeared to be a 'black or grey Jeep-like vehicle' traveling east on Young Street with 'off-road tires.' "
"The vehicle stopped at the red light at Young Street and Mobberly Avenue when the victim was seen walking toward the vehicle," the report says. "The witness heard the driver of the vehicle shout at the victim and then observed the driver fire a firearm out of the driver window towards the victim. The victim then ran away from the vehicle and collapsed in a parking lot near the intersection."
The report says the man, later identified as Spearman, had injuries "to his ankle, thighs of both legs and his chest. The injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds."
Surveillance cameras at the Cowboys Quick Stop No. 2 at the Young and Mobberly intersection were pointed toward the road. They showed what the detective said was a Jeep or Hummer driving east on Young Street immediately after the shooting. The detective then located a black Hummer at the Belaire Manor Apartments on East Young Street.
Three people standing near the vehicle were detained.
"In plain view inside the vehicle, was a green leafy substance that I know to be consistent with marijuana. In the driver floorboard was a spent .45 caliber cartridge casing, which was the same caliber as the cartridge casings located at the incident scene," the report says. "Other parties on scene at the apartment advised that the vehicle belonged to Shannon Marshall, who was one of the three individuals near the vehicle."
Marshall was detained and taken to the police station, where the report says he received his Miranda warning advising him of his rights, but he agreed to speak.
"Shannon advised that he was stopped for the red light on Young St at Mobberly Ave, facing eastbound. He stated that the victim began walking towards his vehicle, telling him to leave the area while reaching into his waistband, giving Shannon the impression that the victim was about to display a firearm," the report says. "Shannon stated that he then shot at the victim, and drove away, and that he did not know why he did not contact police immediately after the incident."