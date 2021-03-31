Tuesday was a lovely day to go for a ride in Longview — just ask Steve Landry, who zoomed around The Green on his Onewheel XR, often described as an electric skateboard.
And although winter is gone, expected storms this morning will bring a cold front, pushing temperatures tonight down into the mid-30s.
Sunshine should return Thursday, with an afternoon high in the mid-60s. But keep your sweater handy, as temperatures Thursday night will remain in the 30s.
Good Friday should be a similar story, with mostly sunny skies, a high in the mid-60s and low in the lower 40s.
Easter weekend also should be dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70.