It's time to start stretching and getting your running shoes ready for Newgate Mission’s 18th annual Gobble Wobble fundraiser.
The event consists of a 1-mile fun run, 5K and 10K and is set to start at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Loop 281 entrance of the Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview.
Registration is free and can be done online prior to the run or at 8 a.m. the day of. Participants wanting a t-shirt are asked to purchase one online prior to the event.
Parking will be available across the street at Austin Bank, and police escorts will be on site to help participants cross the loop.
Newgate Mission Executive Director NaTusha Howard said the 10 miles of continuous trails connected by the City of Longview's Parks and Recreation Department will be integrated into the event and will likely make for a smoother run.
"I think it just works better (because) we're running there and running back- it makes it a cleaner race for us," Howard said.
She added that it will be a family- and pet-friendly event, so family members, friends and dogs are welcome to come and walk at the event. Bananas and water will be handed out to attendees.
The runs will all start at the same location and start place and be spaced out by a few minutes, she said.
Trophies will again be awarded for first- and second-place and an additional one will be given to the largest group that comes to the event together. Individual participants who complete any of the three runs will receive a medal, Howard said.
DJ Hollywood will provide music for the event and Taste & Sea Gourmet Bakery will be set up selling a range of gluten-free baked goods.
Also at the event the mission will have its book, "The Faces of Newgate," for sale for $5, she said. The book by Anup Bhandari, now deceased, contains photographs of 27 of the portraits he painted during his time working with the mission. The book was done as part of the mission's Healing Art Project through former executive director Hollie Bruce, Howard said.
According to Howard, some of the portraits done by Bhandari, which she refers to as "icons", line the walls inside the mission's dining area.
Newgate is celebrating 32 years of service to the Longview community. The nonprofit organization offers several resources, including daily meals, housing, job readiness, worship opportunities, activities, health and hygiene services, transportation and more.
While it normally serves between 190 to 210 people every day, that number has been increasing with the cost of living going up, Howard said.
"We're seeing way more people from all walks of life, it's not unusual to see all walks of life but we're seeing a heavy population of people who might've had before but now have less," she explained. "They're taking advantage of our resources and we're happy to provide for them."
In addition, it's also been serving more families which makes the fundraiser that much more needed, she said.
"This fun run really helps us," she said. "We write a few grants...but we're strictly donation based- that's why this race is so important to Newgate."
With many of its buildings now quite old and the number of people it services continuing to grow, the mission is hoping to address some of its needs by building a new building, Howard said.
Last year's run raised about $40,000 and they're hoping to increase that this year by at least $20,000 to a raise a total of $60,000, she said. With 366 participants in the run last year, Howard said the goal this year is to bring out 500.
She wanted to recognize sponsors who have dedicated their support to the event including Eastman Chemical Co, Austin Bank, Peters Chevrolet and a few individual families.
"It's such a great time, it's so fun," Howard said of the event. "Last year was my first time attending and I saw kids running around with their families, dogs, there was a young woman who dressed up like a turkey, the music was great, it was great to see people there for a common cause."
Participants can register for the event the day of at 8 a.m. or at newgatemission.org. Sponsors can register at various levels of sponsorships by emailing director@newgatemission.org .